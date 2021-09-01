Josephine Baker in France's Pantheon | Remembering Ed Asner | Diaspora Film Festival Winners

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
On this episode of Showcase, Josephine Baker in France's Pantheon 00:02 Rachel Gillett, Author of ‘At Home In Our Sounds’ 03:17 Diaspora International Short Film Festival Winners 10:14 'I am You' 11:23 Shortcuts 13:32 100th Anniversary of Chanel No 5 14:57 Colombia's Annual Flower Parade 16:50 Saype's 'Beyond Crisis' on the Swiss Alps 18:19 The Robotic Thumb for Pianists 20:16 Remembering Ed Asner 22:36 #JosephineBaker #EdAsner #Chanel
September 1, 2021
