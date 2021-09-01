BizTech Share

Crippled by decades of war, Afghanistan economy faces uncertain future | Money Talks

The US military operation in Afghanistan has officially ended. The last flight carrying American soldiers out of the country departed on Monday night, in-line with a troop withdrawal deadline agreed between Washington and the Taliban. More than 100-thousand Afghans and three-and- a-half thousand US soldiers and allied service members were killed during the 20-year-conflict. But while the war is over, the suffering of Afghans may continue, unless the Taliban can come through on their promises to form an inclusive government and revive the economy. Mobin Nasir reports. We got more on this with social development expert and former Afghan government adviser, Dr Mohammad Najeeb Azizi. He was also the chairman of Afghanistan's Telecom Regulatory Authority and he joins us now from an undisclosed location to protect his safety. #Taliban #AfghanistanEconomy #PoliticalInstability