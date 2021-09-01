BizTech Share

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes goes on trial for fraud | Money Talks

Jury selection for the trial of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has kicked-off in California. She built a multi-billion dollar business on the promise of simplifying the way diseases are diagnosed. But it was too good to be true, and now she faces accusations of fraud that could land her in federal prison. Paolo Montecillo tells us more about her rise and fall. For more on this, we were joined by legal analyst Heather Hansen in Philadelphia. She's a trial attorney and the CEO of Advocate to Win. #Theranos #ElizabethHolmes #BadBlood