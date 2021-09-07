BizTech Share

Sri Lanka declares economic emergency to contain a surge in food prices | Money Talks

Sri Lanka has declared an economic emergency to contain a surge in food prices. The currency has been plummeting amid a foreign exchange crisis. Private banks have run out of foreign reserves, making it impossible to pay for imported goods. The government has promised to regulate the prices of basic food items, but it's a short-term solution for a country facing mounting debt. For more on this, we spoke to journalist Waruna Karuna-tilake, who joined us now from the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo. #SriLanka #EconomicEmergency #FoodPrices #Inflation