UN: Weather disasters rise five-fold in the past 50 years | Money Talks
BizTech
Disasters caused by extreme weather have become significantly more frequent over the last 50 years, according to a new report by the UN's World Meteorological Organization. The findings come amid a recent spike in climate-induced disasters around the world, including floods, heatwaves, wildfires and tropical storms. We got more on this now with Denis McClean in Geneva. He's the Spokesperson for the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction. #UN #NaturalDisasters #ExtremeWeather #ClimateChange
September 7, 2021
