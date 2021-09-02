POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Elizabeth Holmes ‘trial of the decade’ begins - “Theranos was a cult!!”
26:00
BizTech
Elizabeth Holmes ‘trial of the decade’ begins - “Theranos was a cult!!”
Elizabeth Holmes wanted to be the next Steve Jobs and for a while she managed to con everyone. Her company Theranos claimed to have invented an amazing blood testing machine that was going to revolutionise the world of medicine, and she quickly became the youngest self-made female billionaire in the world. But due to whistleblowers and an investigative journalist, the whole facade came crashing down. Now she is on trial for wire fraud and faces 20 years in prison.
September 2, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?