UK activists call for more investment in circular economy | Money Talks

An environmental think tank in the UK is calling for more government investment in the circular economy where products are repaired or refurbished to keep them in use for as long as possible. The Green Alliance believes 450,000 new jobs could be created in the sector and wants to see more incentives and tax breaks for businesses. Matt Goodrick has more from London. #CircularEconomy #UK activists #GreenAllience
September 7, 2021
