POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
11 ride-hailing firms questioned over abuse of market power | Money Talks
09:41
BizTech
11 ride-hailing firms questioned over abuse of market power | Money Talks
As China's crackdown on tech continues, this time ride-hailing services are in the crosshairs. Market giants Didi Chuxing, Meituan and nine other companies operating in the industry have been summoned by regulators. They're accused of recruiting unlicensed drivers and vehicles and using misleading advertising, in their quest to gain market share. It's the latest in a string of measures taken by Beijing to rein in exploitative practices by technology companies. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, tech sector analyst Daniel Ives joined us from New York. He's managing director at Wedbush Securities. #ChinaCrackdown #MarketPower #ChineseTechCompanies
September 7, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?