Hurricane Ida becomes the fifth most powerful storm to hit US

At least 61 people are now known to have died in eight US states. Heavy rain caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida led to flash flooding. The storm was the 5th worst in US history and President Joe Biden says Ida's ferocity shows the climate crisis has arrived. Durwood Zaelke, president of the Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development, weighs in. #HurricaneIda #Louisiana #Climatecrisis