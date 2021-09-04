World Share

Taliban expected to announce new government

The Taliban says it’s seized Panjshir Valley from resistance fighters. The area, which is north of Kabul, is the last rebel stronghold in the country. Both sides have been fighting for days after negotiations failed. The Taliban is expected to form a government soon, but the western world is still discussing how to engage with the group. The international community has urged the Taliban to create an inclusive government. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #TalibanGovernment