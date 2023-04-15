World Share

Afghanistan: Taliban Claims Victory in Panjshir Province

The Taliban has claimed victory in Panjshir province, a mountain region 150km north of Kabul and the final holdout of resistance forces. The battle for the province has been fierce and both sides have claimed heavy losses on the other. The Taliban says it is now in full control, a claim the National Resistance Front is calling false. The movement, led by Ahmed Masood, claims to still hold several strategic positions. But the Taliban raising their flag in Panjshir province suggests that Masood’s men are at least under threat. If the fighting ends soon, the Taliban will have to decide how they’re going to rule. After decades of violence, the economy is in collapse and the threat of terror is growing. The Taliban will also have to confront the vast majority of the international community that is refusing to recognise the group as legitimate leaders. Guests Haroun Rahimi Assistant Professor of Law at the American University of Afghanistan David Sedney US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Afghanistan during the Obama administration Tallha Abdulrazaq Researcher at Exeter University's Strategy and Security Institute and expert in counterterrorism