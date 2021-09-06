POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Six Palestinian security prisoners have escaped from an Israeli Prison
02:16
World
Six Palestinian security prisoners have escaped from an Israeli Prison
Israeli security officials say six #Palestinianprisoners have escaped the highly fortified Gilboa prison in Northern Israel. Five of the escapees are members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and another is Zakaria Zubeiedi who is the former commander of Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyr’s Brigade. As a major manhunt continues, Palestinian factions are celebrating the prison break. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports.
September 6, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?