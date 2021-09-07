BizTech Share

UN: Air quality improved significantly during 2020 lockdowns | Money Talks

Lockdowns and restrictions during the pandemic led to unprecedented improvements in air quality and a drop in pollution last year. But the UN's weather agency says the changes were only temporary. According to the World Meteorological Organization's latest Air Quality and Climate Bulletin, the level of harmful airborne particles, largely emitted by motor vehicle traffic and energy production, fell by 40-percent in Southeast Asia. China, Europe and North America also saw a drop in emissions. We spoke to Oksana Tarasova in Geneva. She's Head of Atmospheric Environment Research Division at the World Meteorological Organization. #Pollution #AirQuality #PandemicLockdowns