POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Salvadoran banks and businesses start accepting bitcoin | Money Talks
09:00
BizTech
Salvadoran banks and businesses start accepting bitcoin | Money Talks
El Salvador has become the first country to accept bitcoin as a national currency. From Tuesday, banks, businesses and government institutions have been ordered to accept payments in the cryptocurrency. President Nayib Bukele is hoping to entice people with handouts of bitcoin worth 30 dollars. But many oppose the government's move and as Mobin Nasir reports, winning-over critics could be difficult, given the volatility of cryptocurrency prices. For more on this, we spoke to Jeffrey Tucker in Austin, Texas. He's a crypto market analyst and president of the Brownstone Institute for Social and Economic Research. #ElSalvador #Bitcoin #CryptoCurrencies
September 8, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?