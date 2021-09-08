POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
France's biggest criminal trial opens, 20 people accused
02:39
World
France's biggest criminal trial opens, 20 people accused
The trial is under way in Paris, over the November 2015 terrorist attack that left 130 people dead. 20 people including an alleged gunman, face a range of charges, from providing support and planning, to weapons offences. The shootings and suicide bombings by Daesh-linked assailants were the deadliest attacks in France since WWII. The trial is being described as the biggest in the countries modern history. Francis Collings reports. #November13 #ParisAttacks
September 8, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?