Malawian builds hydroelectric turbine to power up village | Money Talks

Only 11 percent of Malawians have access to electricity. In rural areas of the country, only 4 percent do. That makes it one of the world's least electrified countries. One man has taken matters into his own hands, building a DIY hydroelectric turbine, without any professional training, to power his village. Sena Saylan has the story. #HydroelectricTurbine #CleanPower #Electricity