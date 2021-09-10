BizTech Share

New York's theatres reopen after more than a year of closure | Money Talks

As theatre folk say, “the show must go on." But since the pandemic began, that’s been a difficult mantra to live up to. Broadway’s theatres have been shut since March 2020 and only now are slowly beginning to reopen. With coronavirus cases on the rise, theatre companies have introduced special regulations to keep audiences and crew members safe. Kyoko Gasha goes backstage at the Majestic Theater, The Phantom of the Opera’s home base, to learn more. #USTheatres #Lockdowns #Broadway