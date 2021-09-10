Lawyers deliver opening arguments in Holmes fraud trial | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Elizabeth Holmes claimed her company could perform tests for hundreds of diseases with just a finger prick of blood. But on Wednesday, her trial began over charges of defrauding investors and patients. US prosecutors say the founder of the now-defunct firm, Theranos, 'lied and cheated' for money and fame. But her lawyers insist she's not a villain, but rather a hardworking, young and naive businesswoman whose company failed. Natasha Hussain reports. For more on this story, we poske to Santosh Rao in Princeton, New Jersey. He's a partner and head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners. #ElizabethHolmes #Theranos #FraudCharges
September 10, 2021
