POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Billions of dollars spent to secure air travel after 9/11 attacks | Money Talks
08:13
BizTech
Billions of dollars spent to secure air travel after 9/11 attacks | Money Talks
The terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 drove the United States and its allies into one of their longest and most costly conflicts. It forced security to be redefined, with air travel being perhaps the most affected sector. In fact, airlines and governments have poured billions of dollars into securing airports and aircraft. And as Mobin Nasir reports, catching a flight has never been the same since. For more on this, Fabrizio Poli joined us from Manchester in the UK. He's senior consultant at Orville Aviation and founder of Biz Jet TV. #September11 #AirTravel #AirlinesSecurity
September 12, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?