Billions of dollars spent to secure air travel after 9/11 attacks | Money Talks

The terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 drove the United States and its allies into one of their longest and most costly conflicts. It forced security to be redefined, with air travel being perhaps the most affected sector. In fact, airlines and governments have poured billions of dollars into securing airports and aircraft. And as Mobin Nasir reports, catching a flight has never been the same since. For more on this, Fabrizio Poli joined us from Manchester in the UK. He's senior consultant at Orville Aviation and founder of Biz Jet TV. #September11 #AirTravel #AirlinesSecurity