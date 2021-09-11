POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What does the Taliban takeover mean for China and Pakistan?
06:29
World
Two of Afghanistan’s most important neighbours, China and Pakistan have reached out to the Taliban seeking co-operation. From combatting terrorism to confronting a rising India, Beijing and Islamabad have a lot at stake in who controls Kabul. And as for the Taliban’s newly-formed government, alliances are crucial for the country's economic recovery and international legitimacy. #China #Taliban #Pakistan
September 11, 2021
