Angry investors demand China Evergrande repay loans | Money Talks
04:10
BizTech
Angry investors demand China Evergrande repay loans | Money Talks
The Chinese government is setting up a team of accounting and legal experts to avert one of the country's biggest corporate debt defaults. China's second biggest property developer, Evergrande is neck-deep in debt and has been scrambling to raise funds to pay lenders and suppliers. News of its imminent collapse has led to protests outside its offices across the country as many fear losing their investments. Patrick Fok is in Shenzhen. He filed this report from outside Evergrande's headquarters where angry investors have been staging protests. #Evergrande #ChinaPropertyMarket #Recklessborrowing
September 15, 2021
