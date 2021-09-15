POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Democrats unveil plan to raise taxes on wealthy Americans | Money Talks
05:24
BizTech
US Democrats unveil plan to raise taxes on wealthy Americans | Money Talks
Democrats in the US House of Representatives have set the stage for what could be their biggest battle during President Joe Biden's administration. The ruling party is proposing to raise taxes on rich Americans and big corporations. That would roll-back part of the cuts that Donald Trump and the Republicans call one of their biggest achievements. Paolo Montecillo has the details. For more on this, we spoke to Joann Weiner in Washington. She's a tax policy expert and a professor of applied economics at George Washington University. #USdemocrats #UStaxes #TaxTheRich
September 15, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?