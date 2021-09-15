September 15, 2021
02:17
02:17
More Videos
Both North and South Korea test-fire ballistic missiles
Tensions have escalated on the Korean peninsula after both North and South #Korea test-fired ballistic missiles on Wednesday. Pyongyang's projectiles landed in the waters near Japan, prompting an angry response from Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. The US has issued a statement saying the exercise poses no threat to America or its allies. Just days ago, Pyongyang hailed the successful testing of new long-range cruise missiles, describing it as a 'strategic weapon of significance'.
More Videos