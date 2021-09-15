POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
North Korea Fires More Ballistic Missiles Into Sea of Japan
26:30
World
North Korea Fires More Ballistic Missiles Into Sea of Japan
Pyongyang has fired two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, violating multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions and drawing sharp criticism from the outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. South Korea has also raised its surveillance level and says it stands fully prepared. What would North Korea's actions mean for the region? Is Pyongyang trying to put pressure on the US President Joe Biden to return to the stalled nuclear talks? Guests: Robert Kelly Professor of Political Science at Pusan National University Alexey Muraviev National Security and Foreign Policy Adviser Einar Tangen China Affairs Analyst
September 15, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?