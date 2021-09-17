POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
COVID-19: Another surge in schools?
COVID-19: Another surge in schools?
More than a billion students were affected by school closures last year. Now children are returning to the classroom. But with many unvaccinated and not wearing masks, will we see another surge? And do the benefits of in-person teaching outweigh the risks of virus transmission? GUESTS: Dr David Strain University of Exeter Medical School Helen Ross Special needs teacher Ghassan Khalil UNICEF Representative in Georgia Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
September 17, 2021
