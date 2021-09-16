September 16, 2021
05:06
05:06
More Videos
UN calls for urgent intl help to prevent humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan
The United Nations has called for 'urgent and sustained' support from the international community to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi made the appeal after a three-day visit to the country. TRT World speaks to UN Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov about the crisis in the country. #Afghanistan #Taliban #UN
More Videos