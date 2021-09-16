What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

UN calls for urgent intl help to prevent humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

The United Nations has called for 'urgent and sustained' support from the international community to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi made the appeal after a three-day visit to the country. TRT World speaks to UN Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov about the crisis in the country. #Afghanistan #Taliban #UN