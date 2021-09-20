BizTech Share

SpaceX launches first all-civilian crew into orbit | Money Talks

For the first time ever a spacecraft carrying only civilians has launched into space. The two men and two women blasted-off from Florida' s Kennedy Space Centre on board Elon Musk’s SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on Wednesday night. They'll spend three days in orbit before returning to Earth, marking another big step towards developing the space tourism industry. Here’s our North America Correspondent Jon Brain. We were joined by Christopher Conselice. He's a Professor of Extragalactic Astronomy at University of Manchester. #Spacex #SpaceTravel #BlueOrigin #VirginGalactic