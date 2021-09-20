POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
New York firm operates eco-friendly vessel to ship goods | Money Talks
03:47
BizTech
New York firm operates eco-friendly vessel to ship goods | Money Talks
Sustainable goods and products are in high demand these days. But even for environmentally-friendly produced items, it's almost impossible to avoid using fossil fuels to transport them. One company wants to change that. The Apollonia is a carbon-neutral merchant vessel. The wind-powered schooner began transporting local products along the Hudson River down to New York City's markets last August. Kyoko Gasha reports. #EcoFriendly #Shipping #CarbonFreeTransport
September 20, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?