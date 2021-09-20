POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bitcoin mining surge worsens global e-waste pileup | Money Talk
Rising bitcoin prices are heating up the race for mining more cryptocurrencies. Mining farms are large computer systems that perform complex calculations to create new coins. But they use a lot of electrical equipment and disposing of it is becoming a challenge. A new study published in the journal 'El Sevier' suggests bitcoin generated more than 30,000 tonnes of e-waste last year and researchers predict the volumes are only going to increase. #Ewaste #Bitcoin #EnergyConsumption
September 20, 2021
