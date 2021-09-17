World Share

Have the IAEA and Iran Managed to Avert a Crisis?

Iran’s ramping up of uranium enrichment to 60 percent in the aftermath of the assassination of its lead scientist was enough to alarm the West. But the country’s decision to allow the International Atomic Energy Agency to resume maintenance work on cameras at its nuclear facilities was seen as a welcome step to move towards restoration of the previously scrapped nuclear deal. So far it seems a potential crisis has been averted. But will it be long-lasting? Strait Talk’s Ludovica Brignola reports.