World Share

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Meets to Talk Afghanistan

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit is underway in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe. The now nine-member Eurasian security bloc hopes to contain any fallout from the Taliban's takeover. But can this hugely diverse group of nations reach a common consensus with so many member states holding dramatically different views? Guests: Bruce Pannier Correspondent at the Radio Free Europe specialising in Central Asia Niva Yau Researcher at the OSCE Academy and fellow at the Eurasia Program of the Foreign Policy Research Institute in Philadelphia Haroun Rahimi Assistant Professor of Law at the American University of Afghanistan