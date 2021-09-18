World Share

Africa Matters: Burkina Faso crisis

It's not making headlines every day, but the people in the West African country of Burkina Faso are facing death, displacement and hunger. Farmers say they have enough food back at their abandoned homes, but staying there means risking their lives. Others have to choose to either stay in a besieged area, or walk for days in search of food with no guarantee they'll get assistance from the government or aid agencies. Francis Collings brings us the details of what life is like for those who have been displaced. We then go to Nigeria, where Ajeck Mangut tells us about how pregnancy can turn to tragedy for many women. One in every 20 expectant mothers there dies either while giving birth or during pregnancy, according to the World Health Organization. Navigating the dangers of childbirth is even more challenging for women with hearing disabilities, but an NGO in Abuja is trying to help. Then we head to South Africa, where a shoe designer is giving international brands like Nike and Adidas a run for their money. Theo Baloyi identified a gap in the sneaker market and drew inspiration from his roots to launch Bathu. It’s now among the most admired brands in Africa. Matuba Mahlatjie finds out more. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme, bringing you under-reported stories from across the continent. We’ll help you better understand Africa, and why it matters, through the eyes of the people at the heart of every story.