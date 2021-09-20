POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Germany’s Greens struggle a week before elections
03:19
World
Germany’s Greens struggle a week before elections
On September 26th, Germany will vote for a new government. A dominant question throughout the campaign period has been how Europe’s largest economy will go about cutting the carbon emissions off its industry. The Green party has a clear idea of how to achieve that. But while recent natural disasters have highlighted the pressing issue, support for the party is on the wane. Sibel Karkus reports from Berlin.
September 20, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?