World
Pentagon admits 10 civilians killed in Kabul drone strike last month
The Pentagon has admitted that ten innocent civilians were killed by an American drone strike in Kabul just days before the US military completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan. US defence officials say they targeted the wrong vehicle. Seven of the victims were young children. Afzal Ashraf, assistant professor of international relations and security at the University of Nottingham weighs in. #KabulDroneStrike #Pentagon #Afghanistan
September 20, 2021
