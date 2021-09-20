World Share

AUKUS Alliance: Will It Create More Conflict Than Connections?

Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom have announced a new trilateral security alliance, AUKUS. Efforts will include US and UK production of nuclear-powered submarines for the Australian military in an attempt to counter China. This puts an end to Australia's 2016 multi-billion dollar contract to buy French diesel-powered submarines. France has called the new security partnership between the three countries "a stab in the back" and, in a historic move, has recalled its ambassadors to the US and Australia. Will the new alliance create long-lasting tensions? Guests: David Des Roches National Defense University Professor Elisabeth Braw American Enterprise Institute Senior Fellow Jacques Reland Global Policy Institute Senior Research Fellow