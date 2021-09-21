POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ruling United Russia party set to retain parliamentary majority
Russia's ruling party, which supports President Vladimir Putin, has claimed an electoral victory, saying it will retain a two-thirds majority in parliament. With 98 percent of the vote counted the United Russia Party had won almost 50 percent of the vote. Although a win, that is slightly less than the 54 percent it secured in the 2016 election. And Putin's opponents are claiming widespread fraud.
September 21, 2021
