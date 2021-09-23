GERMAN ELECTIONS: Reshaping its future?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
62 million Germans will be casting their ballots on the 26th of September. The outcome is expected to be a two or three way coalition but with several combinations possible, which parties will take the lead? GUESTS: Michael Gahler Christian Democratic Union Ursula Munch Director of the Academy for Political Education Arne Lietz Social Democratic Party Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
September 23, 2021
