POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey Sets Up Platform to Test a Potential Digital Lira
10:53
World
Turkey Sets Up Platform to Test a Potential Digital Lira
Turkey’s central bank is teaming up with researchers to study the benefits of a digital currency. It hopes to tap into blockchain technology that powers cryptocurrencies to introduce a safer option – a digital lira. And Turkey isn’t the only country researching digital currencies; the US, China and India are also doing their own research on such platforms. Will paper currencies be eventually replaced by the blockchain? Guests: Taha Arvas Economist Daniele Bianchi Associate Professor at Queen Mary University of London
September 21, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?