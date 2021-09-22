Markets slump as major Chinese builder faces default | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Markets from New York to Shanghai have been in turmoil, amid warnings one of China's largest property developers is on the brink of collapse. Investors are worried about Evergrande's ability to repay 300-billion dollars of debt.. and whether Beijing will step-in to rescue the company. As Paolo Montecillo reports, some are asking if China is about to face its 'Lehman Brothers' moment. We got more on this story with Craig Erlam in London. He's a senior market analyst at OANDA. #Evergrande #DebtCrisis #ChinaEconomy #USstocks
September 22, 2021
