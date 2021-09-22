PM's party wins but misses out on parliamentary majority | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Justin Trudeau has won a third term as Canada's prime minister, but has fallen short of winning a majority. Votes are still being counted but his Liberal Party currently has 158 seats. That's a few more than it won in 2019, but not enough for a majority. Trudeau had hoped to send as many Liberal MPs to Ottawa to govern, without directly asking Canadians to give him the majority. But as Liz Maddock reports, he's claiming a clear mandate. To get more on the story, we were joined by Chris Alexander from Ajax in Ontario. He's a former Canadian Immigration Minister under the previous Conservative government. #CanadaElections #ParliamentaryMajority #JustinTrudeau #LiberalParty
September 22, 2021
