Gambling Addiction on the Rise Among Serbia's Youth

Serbia is seeing a rise in compulsive gambling and many of its addicts are its youth. Experts say a country's poor economic situation is one of the reasons that compel people to gamble. Our reporter Katarina Petrovic meets a gambler addict and visits a rehabilitation clinic with an unusual therapy method to explore further. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp