Merkel's Farewell Visit to the Balkans as German Chancellor

The importance Berlin attaches to the Balkans was renewed during Angela Merkel's final visit to the region as German Chancellor. Merkel has always been a vocal supporter of the European Union expanding its membership, even though Croatia was the only Western Balkan nation to join the block during her 16 years of chancellorship. What will the future hold for the Balkans once Merkel leaves? Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp