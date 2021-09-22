World Share

GERMAN ELECTIONS: Future relationship with Europe?

Angela Merkel is set to leave her position after more than a decade and a half. And while some applaud her political style in Europe, others see a lack of bold leadership. What do Europeans expect from a post-Merkel Germany? GUESTS: Stefan Collignon Professor of European Political Economy Matthew Qvortrup Author of 'Angela Merkel, Europe's most influential leader' Ursula Munch Academy for Political Education in Tutzing