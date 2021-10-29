World Share

Norway election aftermath: Climate change shift?

Norway's left-wing opposition has ended the centre-right's eight year tenure in Norway after a campaign dominated by the future of the oil industry. But the question remains - can the country move away from its oil-based economy? GUESTS: Lars-Henrik Michelsen Director of the Norwegian Climate Foundation Espen Moe Professor of Political Science Havard Halland Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development