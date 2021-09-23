POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Yemen's Humanitarian Crisis Worsens as Famine Pushes Millions to the Brink
Yemen's Humanitarian Crisis Worsens as Famine Pushes Millions to the Brink
One of the poorest countries in the Middle East, Yemen is facing the world's worst humanitarian crisis. It is a step away from starvation. The United Nations says the famine in the country has pushed millions of people to the brink. The UN is calling on the world for financial assistance, or it says more Yemenis will suffer and die. Guests: Sultana Begum Norwegian Refugee Council Advocacy Manager in Yemen Elisabeth Kendall Senior Research Fellow in Oriental Studies at Oxford University Hussain Albukhaiti Pro-Houthi Yemeni Journalist Baraa Shiban Yemeni Political Analyst
September 23, 2021
