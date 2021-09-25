POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey opens symbolic skyscraper in New York City
Turkey opens symbolic skyscraper in New York City
We bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week. And dive into global events around the world. The US special envoy for #Haiti has resigned to protest what he calls the inhumane deportation of Haiti migrants from the US-Mexico border. A study of 10,000 young people across 10 countries reveals anxiety and anger about the future of our planet. "Stop torture, this is not culture" a slogan from hundreds of animal rights activists in protest against bullfights in Madrid. Turkey celebrates its amputee football team after once again winning the European championship. #bullfighting #climatecrisis #worldcleanupday #brazil #spacex #Inspiration4
September 25, 2021
