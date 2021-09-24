World Share

Will the AUKUS Pact Undermine the Role of NATO?

The signing of a new security pact between the US, the UK and Australia drew a sharp response from France. France said its ally, the US, had engaged in 'lies' and 'duplicity' as it secretly formed the AUKUS alliance. Some analysts say the alliance seems to undermine the role of NATO and exposes a lack of a unified strategy among its allies to counter China. Could the alliance disturb the security dynamics in Europe? Strait Talk's Ludovica Brignola reports.