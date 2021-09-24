World Share

Vaccine Inequality Prolongs COVID-19 Pandemic

African leaders slam the world's wealthiest for hoarding vital vaccines. 92 percent of the six billion doses administered have gone to rich countries. Scientists have warned the only way out of this pandemic is through vaccinating as much of the world's population as possible. What will it take to achieve equal access to vaccine distribution? Guests: Luca Saraceno IFRC’s Public Health in Emergency Coordinator for Africa Dr Annelies Wilder-Smith Professor of Emerging Infectious Diseases and Consultant to the World Health Organization Agnes Gitau Managing Partner at GBS Africa Anna Marriott Health Policy Manager for Oxfam and Policy Lead for People's Vaccine Alliance