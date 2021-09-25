POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A 'Moment of Truth' for the UN | Bigger Than Five
25:40
World
As the UN holds its 76th annual session of the General Assembly, world leaders pledge their renewed commitment to taking collective action to address the world’s pressing challenges. Facing a global pandemic, an ongoing refugee crisis, continuing conflicts and growing mistrust —can the UN still live up to its founding principles —and deliver for people around the world? Guest: Achim Steiner Administrator for the United Nations Development Programme
September 25, 2021
