04:56
BizTech
Property giant keeps mum on overdue interest payments | Money Talks
Staying in China where property giant, Evergrande, has kept investors in the dark over more than 80-million dollars in interest payments due this week. There's been no word on when or even if that money will ever come. Some workers across the firm's many businesses say they've also been waiting for paychecks for months. Paolo Montecillo has the details. #PropertyMarket #ChinaEconomy #EvergrandeDebt
September 27, 2021
